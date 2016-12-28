Missouri-Lipscomb lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. Lipscomb
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (streaming only); KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 12.4
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.4
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 8.1
G 3 Frankie Hughes 6-4 Fr. 11.8
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 7.2
P No. Lipscomb Ht. Yr. PPG
F 22 Eli Pepper 6-9 So. 4.4
C 0 Rob Marberry 6-7 So. 10.0
G 2 Josh Williams 6-5 Sr. 13.0
G 5 Nathan Moran 5-10 Jr. 8.9
G 24 Garrison Mathews 6-5 So. 19.5
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-6): The Tigers continue to languish in offensive efficiency this season, ranking 300th nationally according to kenpom.com. Mizzou’s effective field-goal percentage of 44.7 percent ranks 314th nationally, which isn’t a shock given that its three-point shooting percentage of 27.8 percent ranks 341st in NCAA Division I basketball. Third-year coach Kim Anderson has promised changes to the starting lineup and a shorter bench against Lipscomb as the Tigers play the final tune-up before SEC play begins next week.
ABOUT LIPSCOMB (6-9): Coach Casey Alexander’s Bisons have won three of four games, including back-to-back road wins at Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay. Lipscomb is only ranked No. 234 by kenpom.com, but the Bisons led at Tennessee by nine on Dec. 15 and also played at Cincinnati earlier in the season. Led by sophomore Garrison Mathews, who ranks 62nd nationally in scoring at 19.5 points per game, Lipscomb plays at a breakneck pace and is one of the nation’s top three-point shooting teams at 37.9 percent. Still, the Bisons’ best win of the season is a home win against Morehead State, which is ranked No. 222 by kenpom.com.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
