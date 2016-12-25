University of Missouri

Missouri football picks up commitment from three-star cornerback

By Tod Palmer

Missouri football coach Barry Odom and his staff received a late Christmas present Sunday when Dutchtown High cornerback Adam Sparks from Geismar, La., committed to the Tigers.

Sparks originally committed to Vanderbilt, but he tweeted that he was “100% committed to the University of Missouri” just in time for Christmas dinner.

Sparks is a Rivals three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 34 player in Louisiana. He’s listed at 6-feet-0 and 175 pounds.

In addition to the Commodores, Sparks had offers from Colorado State, Middle Tennessee, Purdue, SMU and Wake Forest.

He is the 20th known commitment in the 2017 recruiting class, including three defensive backs.

Mizzou previously received commitments from Dekaney High cornerback Joshuah Bledsoe from Spring, Texas, and Ridge Point High cornerback Terry Petry from Missouri City, Texas.

University of Missouri

