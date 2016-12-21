Missouri women stumble against Saint Louis

The Missouri women seemed well on their way on Wednesday night to pushing their winning streak to five games.
Instead, Saint Louis mounted a huge comeback in the fourth quarter and beat the Tigers 72-61 at Chaifetz Arena in Saint Louis.
MU had a 58-38 lead after the third quarter, but the Billikens outscored the Tigers 34-8 in the fourth quarter.
Saint Louis had never beaten Missouri in 20 previous meetings.
Sophie Cunningham had 21 points for MU, and Cierra Porter added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Missouri fell to 10-4 on the season, while Saint Louis improved to 9-3. The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 1 at home against Georgia.
Comments