Missouri women top Wichita State

The Missouri women’s basketball team is in the middle of a four-game home stand and is making the most of it.
The Tigers beat Wichita State 64-57 on Friday night in Columbia and improved to 8-3 on the season.
Lianna Doty had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for Missouri, while Cierra Porter added 13 points and five rebounds for the Tigers.
Rangie Bessard led Wichita State with a game-high 19 points. The Shockers fell to 3-5 on the season.
The Tigers were down 21-20 at the half but outscored the Shockers 26-16 in the third quarter. Wichita State kept things close in the fourth quarter, but Missouri went on a 14-7 run in the last 5:50 in sealing the win.
It was Missouri’s second straight victory overall and second straight at home.
It was the seventh all-time meeting between the programs. The two teams had not played each other since Dec. 10, 1976.
Missouri is now 7-0 all time against Wichita State.
Comments