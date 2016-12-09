No. 2 seed Minnesota eliminates No. 15 seed Mizzou in NCAA volleyball Sweet 16

Missouri senior Carly Kan put together a spectacular Sweet Sixteen performance Friday during the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament in Minneapolis.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the No. 15 seed Tigers to upset No. 2 seed Minnesota, which claimed a 3-1 victory that ends MU’s season.
Kan pounded out match-high 20 kills, hitting .292 with only six errors to lead Mizzou’s attack.
She finished her career with 1,677 kills, passing Shen Danru for second place on the Tigers’ all-time career kills list.
Only Blue Springs graduate Lisa Henning, who totaled 1,794 career kills in 2010-13, ever had more kills for Missouri.
Kan finished with a double-double, adding a 10 digs in the 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 loss.
Junior outside hitter Melanie Crow started slowly as the Golden Gophers’ block focused on her. She finished with 12 kills and nine errors.
Senior Alexa Ethridge, a Nebraska transfer and Lee’s Summit North graduate, led the Tigers with 19 digs, while junior setter Courtney Eckenrode added 11 digs and a team-high 36 assists.
Minnesota, 28-4, spotted SEC co-champion Missouri, 27-6, a small early lead then seized control by winning eight of nine points en route to a 25-15 opening-set victory.
The Tigers clawed back with a 25-21 win in the second set as sophomore Alyssa Munlyn powered two late kills to help even the match.
Munlyn finished with five kills and a match-best four blocks.
Minnesota reclaimed control by winning the third set 25-19, hitting .341 with 16 kills and only two errors compared with Missouri’s 13 kills and seven errors for a .143 hitting percentage.
The Gophers closed out the win by hitting .667 — 19 kills and only one error on 27 total attacks — in the fourth set.
Tigers senior Emily Thater capped her career with seven kills, a team-high two aces, three digs and two blocks.
Minnesota had five players reach double figures in kills — including freshman outside hitter Alexis Hart, a Truman High graduate, who had 10 kills.
The Gophers — who hit .351 overall compared to the Tigers’ .189 hitting percentage — were led by senior Sarah Wilhite’s 16 kills, while the Tapp twins, seniors Hannah and Page, added 14 kills each and junior Molly Lohman pounded out 11 kills.
