Charges filed against two former Mizzou football players

Former Missouri wide receiver Keyon Dilosa was charged Friday in Columbia with one count of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
Dilosa was arrested during the early morning Nov. 30 after witnesses allegedly saw him punch his girlfriend in the face outside Harpo’s bar in Columbia.
The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed the charge after a review of the police report, concluding that Dilosa allegedly “attempted to cause physical injury to (the victim) by striking her.”
Additionally, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney has requested that Dilosa be barred from contacting the victim or appearing at her residence as a condition of his bond.
Tigers coach Barry Odom announced Dec. 1 that Dilosa was dismissed from the team after the incident.
According to Missouri law, a class A misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Warrants issued for Walters
Another former Mizzou football player, Trevon Walters, also is in legal trouble.
Walters, 21, a former running back, was dismissed Aug. 15, a few days after he was arrested on suspicion of one count of felony stealing and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
Those charges were later amended to one count of receiving stolen property, but Walters failed to appear for a Nov. 30 hearing and an arrest warrant was issued with a bond revocation hearing set for Jan. 27 in Boone County Court.
It was the second arrest warrant issued for Walters that week.
According to Columbia police, Walters, on Oct. 31 at The Cottages apartment complex, unlawfully entered the apartment of a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship.
After being asked to leave, Walters allegedly pushed the woman’s door open, entered her apartment and repeatedly threw her phone on the ground, breaking the screen, after she threatened to call the police.
The Boone County prosecuting attorney recommended a charge of first-degree burglary, a class B felony, on Nov. 16 and an arrest warrant was issued for Walters on Nov. 26 in that case.
Under Missouri law, a class B felony is punishable by five to 15 years in prison.
His bond in the second case is $10,000, and he’s been ordered not to have contact with the victim or be present on the premises of her residence.
