Missouri-No. 20 Arizona lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. No. 20 Arizona
WHEN/WHERE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected lineups
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 12.5
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.5
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 8.0
G 3 Frankie Hughes 6-4 Fr. 14.0
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 7.5
P No. Arizona Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Lauri Markkanen 7-0 Fr. 17.8
C 14 Dusan Ristic 7-0 Jr. 9.7
G 1 Rawle Alkins 6-5 Fr. 11.8
G 2 Kobi Simmons 6-5 Fr. 11.3
G 5 Kadeem Allen 6-3 Sr. 8.9
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-3): The Tigers play Arizona for the third consecutive season, having lost by 36 last year in Tucson and suffering a 19-point loss against the Wildcats two years ago in the Maui Invitational. Mizzou is 1-3 all-time against Arizona, which is making its first appearance in Columbia. Third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad leads the nation in three-point field-goal percentage defense with opponents shooting only 23.7 percent from long range this season. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Wildcats rely on a pair of 7-footers inside and not the outside shot — averaging only 5.3 three-pointers per game, which ranks 313th among 347 NCAA Division I teams.
ABOUT ARIZONA (7-2): The injury-plagued Wildcats are without junior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who will be sidelined up to two months with a high ankle sprain. Arizona lost redshirt freshman forward Ray Smith to another torn ACL before the season, while sophomore guard Allonzo Trier’s status is a bit murkier. He’s been suspended throughout the season and it’s unclear when, or if, he’ll suit up this season. However, Trier was cleared to travel for last Saturday’s game against Gonzaga after he’d been banned from trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas. It’s possible Trier, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from Seattle by way of Findlay Prep who averaged 14.8 points per game last season, will make his debut against Mizzou, though there’s been no indication that will happen.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
