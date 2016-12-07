MU women knock off Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 72-60

Sierra Michaelis scored 24 points in leading the Missouri women to a 72-60 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Wednesday in Columbia.
Michaelis made a career-high six three-pointers.
Cierra Porter added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Lindsey Cunningham had 11 points and 10 rebounds for MU (7-3). Cunningham scored seven of her points in the final period.
The Tigers, who led 30-25 at the half, outrebounded the Cougars 47-32.
Missouri jumped out to a 13-2 lead but Southern Illinois-Edwardsville put together a 7-0 run and pulled within four at the end of the first quarter.
Gwen Adams led Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-6) with 21 points.
Missouri plays host to Wichita State at 7 p.m. Friday.
