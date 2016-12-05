Missouri-Miami (Ohio) lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Miami (Ohio) at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: No TV (streaming only on SEC Network+); KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Miami (Ohio) Ht. Yr. PPG
F 2 Rod Mills 6-7 Jr. 7.1
F 13 Jake Wright 6-4 So. 12.9
C 0 Darius Harper 6-8 Fr. 4.8
G 24 Michael Weathers 6-2 Fr. 21.6
G 30 Abdoulaye Harouna 6-5 Jr. 7.1
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.6
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 6.4
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 8.1
G 3 Frankie Hughes 6-4 Fr. 14.1
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 6.6
ABOUT MISSOURI (4-3): The Tigers endured a nearly seven-minute scoring drought and failed to make a field goal in the final 8:29 — missing eight straight shots — on Saturday against Western Kentucky, but third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad prevailed 59-56. With the victory, Mizzou improved to 2-7 in games decided by three points or fewer under Anderson. The Tigers did so with a defense that ranks second in NCAA Division I in three-point field-goal defense at 24.7 percent. Unfortunately, Anderson’s crew also ranks 325th in three-point shooting at only 28.8 percent.
ABOUT MIAMI (OHIO) (4-4): Freshman Michael Weathers, a Shawnee Mission North graduate and the reigning Sunflower League boys basketball player of the year, already owns five 20-point games this season. Only one freshman, Washington’s Markelle Fultz, averages more than Weathers’ 21.6 points entering Monday among all 347 D-I teams. Weathers — who also leads the RedHawks with 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 blocks — ranks in the top 10 nationally, averaging 9.6 free-throw attempts per game. His twin brother, Marcus, who also helped lead SM North to the Kansas 6A state title last season, averages 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds coming off the bench.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments