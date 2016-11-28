Mizzou notes: Marcell Frazier, Carly Kan pick up SEC weekly awards

Missouri junior defensive end Marcell Frazier enjoyed a career game Friday during a 28-24 upset of Arkansas in the season finale at Memorial Stadium.
He was rewarded Monday when he was announced as the Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week.
Frazier recorded a career-high four tackles for loss, including a career-high three sacks, for a Tigers defense that shut out the Razorbacks in the second half of the third annual Battle Line Rivalry.
Frazier’s final sack — he had Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen in his grasp when Allen committed a fourth-down intentional-grounding penalty in the closing minutes — sealed the comeback win for Mizzou, which finished 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.
The win marked the largest halftime deficit the Tigers, who trailed 24-7 after two quarters, have overcome in a win and the second-largest comeback in program history.
Frazier, who recorded 7 1/2 tackles for loss and 6 1/2 sacks in the season’s final three games, also had one quarterback pressure and drew a fourth-quarter holding penalty.
For the season, Frazier totaled 33 tackles and finished second on the team with 7 1/2 sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for loss. He finished tied for second with four quarterback hurries (Spencer Williams).
Kan picks up SEC award
Missouri senior outside hitter Carly Kan earned her second weekly SEC award Monday when she was announced as the conference’s volleyball defensive player of the week.
She previously was the SEC offensive player of the year in September and has won six weekly conference awards in her career.
Kan helped the Tigers claim a second SEC title in four seasons with a pair of victories last week at Georgia and against Tennessee. She recorded 18 digs in both three-set sweeps.
Kan surpassed 1,400 career digs during the two matches, moving into fourth place on Mizzou’s all-time list with 1,408 digs.
The No. 15 seed Tigers, 25-5, open NCAA tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Northern Illinois, 25-5, at the Hearnes Center. The winner faces the winner between Purdue and Iowa State at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
