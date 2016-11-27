Missouri-North Carolina Central lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

1:18 Mizzou's Kevin Puryear on his approach to his sophomore season Pause

5:20 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down the Tigers' win against Arkansas

4:34 Mizzou coach Barry Odom on a senior day win

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

1:47 Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer