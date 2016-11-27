Missouri-North Carolina Central lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. North Carolina Central
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: No TV (streaming only on SEC Network+); KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 12.6
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 5.8
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 6.8
G 3 Frankie Hughes 6-4 Fr. 14.8
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 7.2
P No. North Carolina Central Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Del’Vin Dickerson 6-5 Sr. 4.4
F 42 Will Ransom 6-8 Sr. 3.8
G 3 Rashaun Madison 6-0 Sr. 8.0
G 10 Dajuan Graf 6-0 Sr. 14.4
G 11 Patrick Cole 6-5 Sr. 22.0
ABOUT MISSOURI (3-2): The Tigers have never won more than three straight games during third-year coach Kim Anderson’s tenure. With a win against North Carolina Central, Mizzou would match that modest feat. The Tigers also would move two games above .500, which would tie for the best record under Anderson. Sophomore guard K.J. Walton has averaged 19.5 points in the last two games, including 19 coming off the bench in Saturday’s 84-60 win against Northwestern (La.) State. Mizzou had four other players join Walton in double figures, an encouraging sign for a team that relies on balanced scoring.
ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (3-2): The Eagles have won three straight games, including an 82-74 victory Saturday at Northern Kentucky, after opening the campaign with losses at Marshall and Ohio State. The Buckeyes escaped with a six-point win, which should have the Tigers on notice. Senior guard Patrick Cole, who already has three 20-point games and dropped 32 in the win at Northern Kentucky, will be the top scoring threat in Monday’s game. N.C. Central has precious little offensive firepower inside, a circumstance Mizzou must exploit.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
