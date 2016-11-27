Mizzou's Kevin Puryear on his approach to his sophomore season

Missouri junior defensive end Charles Harris hasn't decided if he'll participate in senior day activities Friday, which coach Barry Odom indicated he would allow him to do because of the possibility he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Harris plans to make a decision about his future when the semester ends.
Missouri football coach Barry Odom announced Monday that freshman running back Damarea Crockett would be suspended for Friday's season finale against Arkansas after his arrest Sunday for suspicion of marijuana possession.
Missouri freshman running back Damarea Crockett discussed his quest for 1,000 yards Monday in Columbia. Crockett already owns the program record for rushing yards by a true freshman and has Brad Smith's freshman record of 1,029 yards during his redshirt freshman season in his sights.