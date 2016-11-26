MU women fall to Georgia Tech in Junkanoo Jam title game

The Missouri women’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech 72-70 on Saturday in the title game of the Junkanoo Jam tournament in Bimini, Bahamas.
Four Tigers scored in double figures, and Mizzou shot 46.9 percent from the field. But Georgia Tech made use of an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to surge ahead and hold on for the close victory.
MU’s Sophie Cunningham finished with 17 points, a career-high nine assists and seven rebounds, and Cierra Porter reached double figures for the sixth consecutive game to begin the season, scoring 14 points.
Mizzou freshman Jordan Chavis scored nine of her 12 points in the game’s final 53 seconds, including back-to-back threes to cut MU’s deficit to two with 3.2 seconds left.
After Georgia Tech missed two free throws, Chavis got the rebound and heaved a buzzer beater from behind the halfcourt line, but it fell short.
Comments