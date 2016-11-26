Mizzou men rough up Northwestern State 84-60

It took a little while for Missouri to get cranked up after a six-day layoff that included the Thanksgiving holiday.
When sophomore guard K.J. Walton and company finally found a rhythm, visiting Northwestern (La.) State had no chance during an 84-60 loss Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Five Tigers scored in double figures as third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad opened a critical six-game nonconference home stand with an authoritative victory.
The Demons, 2-3, committed 18 turnovers and shot only 35.8 percent, going 24 of 67 from the field.
Mizzou, 3-2, won the rebounding battle 40-38, posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 19-14 and shot 51.6 percent, going 32 of 62 overall with seven three-pointers.
Walton, who scored a career-high 20 points in last Sunday’s win against Tulane, backed up his breakout performance with a game-high 19 points against Northwestern State.
He added four rebounds, was perfect on seven free-throw attempts and went 6 of 10 from the field in an efficient performance.
Sophomore Kevin Puryear and freshmen Willie Jackson and Frankie Hughes, former high school teammates from Cleveland, each scored 11 points and sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer added 10 points.
It’s the first time since a 72-67 win against South Carolina on Feb. 16 that Mizzou had five players reach the 10-point plateau.
Missouri never led by fewer than nine points in the second half and pushed the lead as high as 29 points on a monster dunk from freshman Mitchell Smith off a lob from VanLeer.
Jackson finished with a team-high seven rebounds, while Puryear added six boards and VanLeer and senior Russell Woods both pulled down five rebounds.
Sophomore point guard Terrence Phillips dished out a career-high eight assists.
Northwestern State never led by more than five, but the Demons controlled the game’s first 10 minutes.
Sophomore forward Ishmael Lane’s finish through contact with 11:26 remaining put Northwestern State coach Mike McConathy’s squad in front 16-11.
Lane missed the free throw coming out of a timeout, which is when Missouri finally asserted itself.
Walton ignited a 10-2 run with a putback.
After Phillips tied the game with a three-pointer from the left corner and Hughes shot the Tigers into the lead with a three from the opposite corner on the next possession, Anderson’s squad never trailed again.
Northwestern State kept things close for a few more minutes, including a three-pointer by senior guard Zeek Woodley — who scored a team-best 16 — that trimmed Mizzou’s lead to 24-23 inside the half’s final 5 minutes.
The Tigers steamrolled to halftime on a 15-4 run, which put the game out of reach.
Walton and Woods both had three-point plays early in the outburst, which also included sophomore Jordan Geist connecting from long range and was punctuated by freshman forward Reed Nikko’s monstrous two-handed slam.
Smith, who sat for Mizzou’s last two games, delighted the crowd of 4,669 with a pair of second-half dunks.
The first was a transition flush off a feed from Phillips to polish off a three-on-one fastbreak, while the second was the vicious throwdown off VanLeer’s lob.
Smith, who matched his career high with seven points, went 3 for 3 from the field in 8 minutes of action.
Nikko appeared to roll his ankle early in the second half. He hopped on one foot from the lane and was helped to the Tigers’ bench by sophomore forward Kevin Puryear and VanLeer.
Nikko, who had surgery on both hips to correct impingements last spring, went straight to the locker room and did not return to the bench.
