MU notes: Donavin Newsom wears Michael Scherer’s number in finale

4:34 Mizzou coach Barry Odom on a senior day win Pause

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

4:45 Mizzou's Barry Odom discusses Damarea Crockett's suspension

0:58 Kansas City Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

1:37 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Broncos game is going to be nasty