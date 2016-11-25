Mizzou coach Barry Odom on a senior day win

Missouri freshman running back Damarea Crockett discussed his quest for 1,000 yards Monday in Columbia. Crockett already owns the program record for rushing yards by a true freshman and has Brad Smith's freshman record of 1,029 yards during his redshirt freshman season in his sights.
Missouri senior linebacker Michael Scherer spoke with the media Monday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Middle Tennessee. Scherer said he has no regrets about his Tigers career and still has plans to pursue the NFL.