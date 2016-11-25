Missouri women overcome Creighton 72-63 in Bahamas

The Missouri women’s basketball team got off to a good start at the Junkanoo Jam on Friday in Bimini, Bahamas, defeating Creighton 72-63.
Cierra Porter led the way for the Tigers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Amber Smith added 17 points, and Lianna Doty scored 12 for MU, 3-1.
Mizzou hit 56.5 percent of its shots from the field, including six of nine three-pointers.
Marissa Janning scored 13 points for Creighton, 1-3.
There were nine lead changes and 10 ties in the first half, and neither team led by more than three points.
The game was knotted at 34-34 in the third quarter when Missouri went on a 10-2 run, fueled by three-pointers from Amber Smith and Lindsey Cunningham. MU ended the period with a 53-42 lead.
MU led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.
