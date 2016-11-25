Missouri-Northwestern State lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. Northwestern State
WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: No TV (streaming only on SEC Network plus); KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 13.0
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 5.8
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 7.8
G 3 Frankie Hughes 6-4 Fr. 15.8
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 6.5
P No. Northwestern State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 20 Ishmael Lane 6-8 So. 12.3
G 0 Tra’Von Joseph 6-5 Sr. 6.5
G 3 Devonte Hall 6-1 Jr. 4.3
G 21 Sabri Thompson 6-3 Sr. 6.3
G 23 Zeek Woodley 6-2 Sr. 17.8
ABOUT MISSOURI (2-2): Sophomore guard K.J. Walton came off the bench Sunday and saved the Tigers from an embarrassing loss against Tulane in the seventh-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational near Orlando. He scored 18 of a career-high 20 in the second half as Mizzou erased a 32-22 halftime deficit. Third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad is in the midst of a soft part of the schedule with seven of nine opponents ranked 194th in KemPom’s NCAA Division I basketball rankings, including Tulane (219) and Northwestern State (295).
ABOUT NORTHWESTERN STATE (2-2): The Demons opened the season with back-to-back losses against Texas A&M and Oklahoma by an average margin of 32 points, so there’s your benchmark for Missouri. Coach Mike McConathy’s squad rebounded with wins against Division III LeTourneau and perennial NAIA power LSU-Alexandria, though NSU trailed at halftime in both games. The Demons substitute liberally, including 12 players who average at least six minutes per game, but lack size, which is reflected in a minus-3.3 rebounding margin this season.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
