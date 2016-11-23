Mizzou volleyball coach, players win SEC honors

The Southeastern Conference announced its annual volleyball awards Wednesday morning with Mizzou garnering four.
Head coach Wayne Kreklow was voted the 2016 SEC Coach of the Year, while redshirt junior Melanie Crow of (Wildwood, Mo.), senior Carly Kan (Honolulu) and sophomore Alyssa Munlyn (Suwanee, Ga.) were named to the 2016 All-SEC Team.
Wednesday’s recognition marks Kreklow’s second career SEC Coach of the Year honor. He first won the award in 2013. That year’s Mizzou squad went 35-1 and claimed the program’s first-ever SEC Championship. This season, the Tigers are once again atop the SEC standings with a 23-5 (14-2 SEC) record entering this week’s action.
Kreklow has guided Mizzou to a No. 22 national ranking in the current AVCA Coaches poll while also earning the No. 7 spot in the latest NCAA RPI rankings. The 2016 Tigers have accumulated the sixth 20-plus win season under Kreklow’s tenure in Columbia. Mizzou is also on the verge of its eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament under Kreklow (2005-present).
For the second consecutive season, Mizzou has earned three All-SEC recognitions. Since joining the SEC in 2012, Mizzou volleyball has now claimed 13 total All-SEC awards. Kan is now a three-time All-SEC recipient, Munlyn received her second straight All-SEC award and Crow earned her first career All-SEC honor.
Crow has been superb in her first year in Tiger black and gold, after enjoying a successful three-year stint with Ole Miss (2013-15). Entering the final week of the 2016 regular season, Crow leads Mizzou in kills (372), kills per set (3.92), aces (41), aces per set (0.43) and points (445.0).
The powerful Tiger outside hitter has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times this season, as well as an overall SEC Player of the Week accolade on Nov. 7. In the current SEC statistical rankings, Crow sits top 5 in aces, aces per set, kills per set and points per set. During the 2016 campaign, Crow has reset single-season career highs in kills, attacks, hitting percentage, digs, solo blocks and points.
Kan is in the midst of concluding one of the finest individual careers in Mizzou volleyball history. Currently, she ranks top 5 all-time in career kills (1,622), attacks (4,249), digs (1,372) and points (1,840). Kan also places top 10 in career digs per set (2.87) and points per set (3.85).
In 2016, Kan has once again played a pivotal role in Mizzou’s overall success. She leads the team with 12 double-doubles, including eight double-doubles in SEC action. Kan has particularly shined in conference play, highlighted by her standout 25-kills and 21-digs performance against then-No. 5 Florida (Nov. 20). It marked Kan’s second career 20-20 match and only the 21st all-time 20-plus kills and 20-plus digs match in program history.
Munlyn has followed up her breakthrough 2015 AVCA All-American and SEC Freshman of the Year season with another outstanding effort in her sophomore campaign. Entering this week’s action, she paces the Tigers in overall hitting percentage (.412), solo blocks (33), block assists (106), total blocks (139) and blocks per set (1.32). Nationally, Munlyn ranks 11th in hitting and top 35 in both total blocks and blocks per set.
In conference play this season, Munlyn has excelled with 115 kills on .438 hitting, 22 solo blocks, 80 total blocks and 1.38 blocks per set. In two short years, the powerful Tiger middle blocker has already etched her name in the Mizzou volleyball record book. Munlyn ranks first in career blocks per set (1.24), while placing top 10 in career solo blocks (58).
