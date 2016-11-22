MU women’s hoops team crushes Indiana State 77-48

Missouri’s women’s basketball team beat Indiana State 77-48 on Tuesday night for its 26th consecutive non-conference victory at home.
Freshman Jordan Chavis came off the bench and hit five three-pointers, scoring a career-high 17 points for Missouri. Chavis scored 13 points in the second half for the Tigers, 3-1.
Sophomore forward Cierra Porter scored 16 points, sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham added 15 and freshman forward Hannah Schuchts had 10 points.
The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the game, holding the held the Sycamores scoreless for the first 4:50.
Missouri led 34-19 at halftime. Porter scored 12 points in the first half.
The Sycamores, 2-2. closed within eight points with 6:04 left in the third quarter. MU responded with a 13-0 run, and led by at least 20 the rest of the way.
The Tigers, who entered the game making an SEC-best 78.3 percent from the line, hit 27 of 28 free throws for 96.4 percent, the third-best mark in school history.
Mizzou will play Creighton at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas.
