Missouri notes: Quarterback Drew Lock sets another record in loss to Georgia

Missouri sophomore quarterback Drew Lock built off the momentum from last week’s breakout against Eastern Michigan, but he made some uncharacteristic errors during the second half.
Lock lit up Georgia for 322 yards and two touchdowns — and that was only the first half.
He finished 23 of 38 for 376 yards with three touchdowns, but he also threw three second-half interceptions.
Still, Lock set a record for most passing yards in the first three games of the season with 1,106 yards, breaking the record of 1,017 set by Chase Daniel during the 2007 season.
But after going 119 passes without an interception to start the season, Lock also threw three picks in the next attempts, including one in the end zone with Mizzou potentially in field-goal range during the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss Saturday against Georgia at Memorial Stadium.
Lock said he “just got greedy” and also had a couple bad throws, but a defensive adjustment also might have played a role.
“I think they ran some more Cover 2 in the second half than they did in the first half,” first-year Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “They made some plays. They’ve got some good players on that side of the ball. Give credit to (Georgia coach) Kirby (Smart).”
Lock’s interception-free streak to start the season is the third-best streak by a Mizzou quarterback since 2000, according to College Football Reference.
Blaine Gabbert started 2009 with 165 pass attempts before his first interception and Brad Smith started 2003 with 127.
Golden days
Missouri wore all-gold uniforms, featuring gold tops and gold pants, for the first time since 1984 on Saturday against Georgia.
That day — Sept. 29, 1984 — Woody Widenhofer’s Tigers lost 16-14 against then-No. 19 Notre Dame at Memorial Stadium.
Injury news
Sophomore wide receiver Keyon Dilosa (concussion) and senior running back Alex Ross (sprained left ankle) missed the game.
Dilosa was victimized by a vicious fourth-quarter, helmet-to-helmet hit by Eastern Michigan’s Juan Giraldo last week. The play resulted in a targeting penalty.
He remains in the concussion protocol and wasn’t cleared to play, while Ross, who also was hurt during last week’s game, suited up (and was spotted on the sideline with his helmet) but never entered the game.
“He practiced the last couple days,” Odom said of Ross. “He still had a little bit of a limp. We got into pregame and wanted to see how it felt … but I don’t know if he was in a position to be 100 percent.”
Several other key players — junior cornerback Logan Cheadle (sprained left ankle), and sophomore linebacker Terez Hall (sprained ankle), center Samson Bailey (sprained right ankle) and freshman cornerback Christian Holmes — left the Georgia game.
