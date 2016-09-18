Missouri notes: Quarterback Drew Lock sets another record in loss to Georgia

1:51 Mizzou's Charles Harris on working through Tigers' new defensive line scheme Pause

4:10 Mizzou defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross on his team's pass rush, stopping the run

5:14 Mizzou's Barry Odom looks forward to Georgia game

7:37 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down Barry Odom's first win as Tigers head coach

5:28 Barry Odom on his first win as Mizzou's coach

2:48 Offensive coordinator Josh Heupel on Mizzou's QB rotation, tempo

5:29 Mizzou Minute: Beat writer Tod Palmer on the fast-paced offense

4:29 Mizzou's Barry Odom says offensive can play faster

1:33 Missouri volleyball team wins final match of Tiger Invitational

5:22 Mizzou Minute: Tod Palmer breaks down the Tigers' 26-11 loss at West Virginia