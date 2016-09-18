Barry Odom on Mizzou's loss to Georgia

Missouri football coach Barry Odom met with reporters Monday for his weekly news conference ahead of the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener Saturday against Georgia at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Missouri football coach Barry Odom said Monday during his weekly news conference that the Tigers' offense, which ran an FBS-leading 100 plays in the opener, can and will play even faster. He also said the offense has the ability to pump the brakes and, despite the loss, felt encouraged as he looked toward Saturday's home opener against Eastern Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Missouri volleyball coach Wayne Kreklow talks about the Tiger Invitational and MU's win against the Rice Owls on Saturday night. The Tigers also lost to Utah and Miami (Ohio) in five sets during the tournament.
Missouri senior wrestler and two-time NCAA champion J'den Cox recounted his Olympic experience, including a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling, before a Welcome Back Reception on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium's Column's Club in Columbia.
First-year Missouri football coach Barry Odom discussed the decision to name Drew Lock as starting quarterback Monday during his weekly press conference. Odom also said backup quarterback Marvin Zanders has proven that he can help the Tigers win.
Missouri senior tight end Tyler Hanneke discussed the coaching staff's decision to put him on scholarship last weekend. Hanneke switched positions from the defensive line during camp and also starts on special teams.