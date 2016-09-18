Barry Odom on Mizzou's loss to Georgia

First-year Missouri coach Barry Odom discussed the Tigers' last-second loss Saturday against Georgia at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tod Palmer The Kansas City Star

Mizzou's Barry Odom says offensive can play faster

Missouri football coach Barry Odom said Monday during his weekly news conference that the Tigers' offense, which ran an FBS-leading 100 plays in the opener, can and will play even faster. He also said the offense has the ability to pump the brakes and, despite the loss, felt encouraged as he looked toward Saturday's home opener against Eastern Michigan at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

