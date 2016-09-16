Three players suspended from Mizzou soccer team expected to be reinstated Monday

Missouri junior soccer player Kaitlyn Clark was cited last Saturday for minor in possession by the University of Missouri Police Department at the home-opening football game against Eastern Michigan.
Clark, a midfielder from Liberty, was suspended from the MU soccer team for a violation of team rules, according to Mizzou athletic department spokesman Kate Lakin.
The Tigers, 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC, lost 2-0 on Thursday at Tennessee. Clark did not play in the game and neither did freshman forward Sarah Luebbert and sophomore forward/midfielder Bethany Coons, who were also suspended for an undisclosed violation of team rules, Lakin said.
There is no record that Luebbert or Coons were cited by MU police.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Dossey also didn’t play against Tennessee but was ill and not suspended. Her availability for Mizzou’s next game, 1 p.m. Sunday against Weber State at Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia, is unknown.
Clark, Coons and Luebbert, who leads Mizzou with five goals and is tied for the team lead with three assists this season, will remain suspended Sunday. All three players are expected to be reinstated Monday, Lakin said.
The Star’s Alec Lewis contributed to this report.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
