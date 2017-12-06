FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith (71) blocks against Louisiana Monroe during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala.
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith (71) blocks against Louisiana Monroe during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill AP
Former Olathe South offensive lineman chosen as SEC’s best blocker

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

December 06, 2017 11:47 AM

The Southeastern Conference football coaches on Wednesday awarded Auburn offensive lineman and former Olathe South player Braden Smith the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the SEC’s best blocker.

Smith put up a run-blocking grade that ranked among the nation’s top guards all season, according to Pro Football Focus. In 13 starts at right guard, he earned a grade of 88.7, which was second-best among SEC offensive linemen.

Smith was a Midseason All-America selection and was chosen SEC offensive lineman of the week after Auburn beat Texas A&M on Nov. 4.

Auburn’s rushing attack averaged 228.2 yards per game with Smith’s help.

Smith was a two-time Buck Buchanan Award finalist while at Olathe South.

No. 7 Auburn (10-3), which lost to Georgia in the SEC championship game, will play No. 10 Central Florida in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

