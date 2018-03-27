Loyola-Chicago's charmed run reminds St. Benedict's players of past glory in KC

The magical history tour of the Loyola-Chicago's basketball team continues this week at the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio.
That team, and that tour, struck chords of memory for some of us who played on a similar top team 51 years ago. And four years before that was the last time a Loyola team was in the Final Four, winning it all in 1963. Two Catholic national champs in four years.
Saturday night, after Loyola had beaten Kansas State, nine of us old guys started texting one another back and forth from six states.
Our team was then called St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kan. We were the Ravens, a Catholic all-boys’ school of about 1,000 students. A girls’ school of about 600, Mount St. Scholastica, was across town. (They merged in 1971 and are now known as Benedictine College.)
We played in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, NAIA, today the smallest college division in America. Back then, though, it had 515 schools, including many that are now Division I and II colleges.
Our team featured three seniors, five juniors and two freshmen; two coaches, a trainer and a student manager. In March 1967, we won five games at the NAIA tournament in Kansas City and became national champions.
Our Saturday night texts talked about us back then and about Loyola today. Loyola’s biggest fan is Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 98, who sits in a wheelchair courtside at every game after leading a prayer in the locker room. Our biggest fans were several dozen Benedictine monks and nuns who not only prayed for us in their robes and habits but made classes optional during the tournament.
Darryl Jones, one of our two All-American players, now lives in Hurst, Texas, where he manages a State Farm Insurance agency. “Loyola reminds me of us!” he texted Saturday. “Same makeup and same desire!” Jack Dugan, one of our senior co-captains and now an ophthalmologist in Corpus Christi, Texas, typed back, “Amen! I totally agree! Go Loyola! Go Ravens!”
Don Schuering, the other senior co-captain and today a lawyer in Quincy, Ill., wrote, “We had our student body and great town support—and we did try harder.” Vince DeGreeff, our other All-American, taught and coached in St Louis high schools his whole career. “It was a great time to be at St. Ben’s,” he texted. “Seeing Jerry Harkness (star of the 1963 Loyola team) brought back a lot of memories about our team. He was their best player and we all know who was St. Ben’s best—love you, DJ.”
Greg Glore, our third guard, who worked 35 years in the consumer products industry and serves now on several nonprofits in St. Louis and Kansas City: “It was a great four years and an even greater 1967! Ravens FOREVER!”
From Kansas City, Joe Brickner, one of our freshmen who was a high-ranking executive with Southwestern Bell in Topeka before becoming head basketball coach at Benedictine (Darryl Jones also held that post), echoed Norman Dale, coach of "Hoosiers": "I love you guys."
Terry Hanson, our student manager, became the first head of the sports division of TBS after being named NAIA soccer Coach of the Year at Benedictine. He was also a pro golf tour executive in Charlotte, N.C., where he texted Saturday night: “I think of us when I watch Loyola.”
TV audiences and on-scene fans can see the closeness among Loyola players and coaches. Like us, they have commitment to one another. Like us, their basketball bond holds them together as friends. Like us, their relationship grows like wins on the court.
Last year our team was inducted into the Benedictine College Athletics Hall of Fame. Darryl, who accepted the award for all of us, asked each of us for one word to describe our team. Our texts to him included several words, but one stood out — “ family.” We all mentioned how well we knew one another and how tight we felt about one another.
And judging from our Saturday night digital conversation, we still do.
Mike Tharp, a former reporter for the Wall Street Journal and executive editor of the Merced Sun-Star, teaches journalism at North Lake College, Irving, Texas. He can be reached at miketharp33@gmail.com.
