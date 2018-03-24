Overland Park's Ben Richardson's 'biggest game of my life' lifts Loyola

Ed Fritz had a front row seat to the stuff of college basketball dreams.
The Blue Valley Northwest coach watched two of his former players, Ben Richardson and Clayton Custer, pull on South Region championship T-shirts and ball caps, cut down nets, and act crazy on the podium after the Ramblers’ decisive 78-62 triumph over Kansas State on Saturday.
Then Fritz heard that Richardson, with a career-best 23 points, was voted the region’s most outstanding player and joined Custer on the all-region team.
“How does it get better than this as a coach?” Fritz said.
He could have been speaking for all the jubilant maroon-and-gold scarf-wearing fans that joyfully witnessed the Ramblers open a 15-5 lead and were never really threatened in a game oddsmakers called a toss-up before tip-off.
It was never that, and Richardson played a major role.
He entered the game having scored 20 points in a game twice in his four-year career. Defense is his game — Richardson was chosen the Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year — and scoring isn’t, evidenced by his averages of 6.4 points per game this season and 5.9 in his career.
But Richardson could hardly miss. He attempted seven three-pointers and made six, another career-best, and contributed a four-point play early in the second half.
After swishing that shot, Richardson went down and remained on the floor, making a snow-angel motion. On others he’d make a shot and look into the Ramblers’ crowd, sometimes with his tongue out.
“I can’t even explain it, I kind of just black out,” Richardson said. “I have to credit my teammates for finding me. That’s what's so special about our team, we have so many unselfish guys. It can be anybody’s night. I was in a rhythm. I just kept taking shots, and they went down.
“It was the biggest game of my life.”
It’s difficult to single out a bucket more important that others, but as the Wildcats put together their best run of the night, slicing a 23-point deficit to 61-48 with 5 minutes remaining, Richardson buried his final three of the night, putting an end to the K-State run.
“It was just their night,” Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra said. “A guy who averages six points went for (23).”
Custer was his usual steady self with seven points and five assists keeping the Ramblers moving, and he proved useful in a different way earlier in the day.
Some players got on an elevator at the team hotel, and a fan wanted a photo of the team and handed the cell phone camera to Custer, who is listed at 6-1, to snap the shot.
“Hey, can you take this mister?” Richardson recalled the fan asking. “And he was going to take it, too, he was being polite.”
Custer said, “Everyone was laughing at me.”
But there was a lesson here.
“It just shows, it doesn’t matter the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the fight in the dog,” Richardson said. “Clayton’s a dog. He’s proven he belongs on this stage and he’s the best point guard in my mind in the tournament. I’m not just saying that because he’s my best friend.”
Basketball mates since the third grade, twice state champions for Fritz’s Huskies, and now off to the Final Four, these are the best of times for the players and their former coach.
“Oh, I’m going to the Final Four,” said Fritz, who has been in attendance for all of Loyola’s NCAA games. “I’m going broke, but I’ll find a way.”
