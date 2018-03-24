Beloved Sister Jean greets Loyola Chicago players as they enter arena to face K-State

KU’s Malik Newman talks about his teammate Udoka Azubuike and his team’s victory after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a spot in the Final Four.
KU’s Silvio De Sousa talks about his alley-oop and beating the Clemson Tigers in the Sweet 16 game and heading to the Elite Eight on Sunday. The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a
The Kansas State Wildcats celebrated after reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament with a 61-58 victory over Kentucky on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta. K-State will play Loyola-Chicago for a trip to the Final Four.
Kansas' Bill Self, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski are all coaching at the Sweet 16 in Omaha, earn millions and are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. What do they think of the NCAA's player compensation model?