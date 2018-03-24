NCAA tourney's final top seeds are in action Sunday ... but only one is favored

A day after settling the upset side of the bracket, the favorites take over. Remaining top seeds Villanova and Kansas play with Final Four trips at stake, but only one is favored.
EAST REGION
At Boston
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
1:20 p.m., CBS
What to watch: The Wildcats fell behind West Virginia by six points with 11 minutes remaining. Villanova then struck like a tsunami, outscoring the Mountaineers 22-6 over the next five minutes to put it away. Nobody strikes quick like 'Nova. For the 2016 NCAA champion to return to the Final Four, it will have to get through a game Texas Tech squad that handled Purdue in the Sweet 16. The matchup to watch pits Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson against the Red Raiders' Keenan Evans. They are their team’s top scorers and control the action.
Favorite: Villanova by 6.5
Prediction: Villanova 82-73
MIDWEST REGION
At Omaha, Neb.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke
4:05 p.m., CBS
What to watch: In the only region where the top two seeds pushed through, Kansas and Duke are meeting in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time since 1986, with the Blue Devils holding a 3-2 advantage in those games. After opening a 20-point lead early in the second half, the Jayhawks held off Clemson by four in the Sweet 16. KU is looking to break through to the Final Four after falling in previous two regional finals. Duke looks to return to the Final Four for the first time since winning the 2015 NCAA title. Zone has been the Blue Devils’ defense of choice since mid-February. The key matchup: Duke’s inside strength, led by freshman Marvin Bagley III, against KU’s Devonte' Graham-led backcourt.
Favorite: Duke by 2.5
Prediction: Duke 75-70
