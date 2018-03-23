Mississippi State guard Blair Schaefer, left, and center Teaira McCowan put the squeeze on North Carolina State guard Kiara Leslie during Friday night's regional semifinal at Sprint Center in Kansas City.
NCAA Tournament

Mississippi State tops NC State for spot in Elite Eight at Kansas City

By Mark Kern

Special to The Star

March 23, 2018 08:07 PM

After reaching the national-title game last year, the Mississippi State women's basketball team has been on a mission all season long to finish the job.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs took another step toward that goal, defeating NC State 71-57 in the Kansas City Regional semifinals to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs were led by All-American candidate Teaira McCowan, who finished with a team-high 24 points and 15 rebounds at the Sprint Center. She also tied an NCAA Tournament record by going a perfect 11-of-11 from the field.

Mississippi State got off to a fast start, jumping out to an early 17-7 lead. But the Wolfpack responded with a run of its own and took a 20-19 lead after a Kiara Leslie three-pointer early in the second quarter.

The advantage was short-lived, however, as another Bulldogs run gave Mississippi State a five-point lead at halftime. NC State would not get any closer in the game. The Bulldogs eventually pulled away to secure a berth in Sunday’s regional final.

Mississippi State will play the winner of Friday night's Texas-UCLA game.

