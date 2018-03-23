Mississippi State tops NC State for spot in Elite Eight at Kansas City

After reaching the national-title game last year, the Mississippi State women's basketball team has been on a mission all season long to finish the job.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs took another step toward that goal, defeating NC State 71-57 in the Kansas City Regional semifinals to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Bulldogs were led by All-American candidate Teaira McCowan, who finished with a team-high 24 points and 15 rebounds at the Sprint Center. She also tied an NCAA Tournament record by going a perfect 11-of-11 from the field.
Mississippi State got off to a fast start, jumping out to an early 17-7 lead. But the Wolfpack responded with a run of its own and took a 20-19 lead after a Kiara Leslie three-pointer early in the second quarter.
The advantage was short-lived, however, as another Bulldogs run gave Mississippi State a five-point lead at halftime. NC State would not get any closer in the game. The Bulldogs eventually pulled away to secure a berth in Sunday’s regional final.
Mississippi State will play the winner of Friday night's Texas-UCLA game.
