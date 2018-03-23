Loyola's Clayton Custer could have been a K-State Cat, in two sports

Kansas State’s basketball team faces Loyola in the South Region final on Saturday while the Wildcats’ baseball team plays a Big 12 series at TCU this weekend.
Had he taken a different path, Clayton Custer, Loyola’s terrific junior point guard, could have been suiting up for either team.
Instead, Custer will attempt to prevent the school he could have attended from reaching the Final Four.
Turn back the clock about six years. Custer was a standout basketball player and shortstop at Blue Valley Northwest High School.
His first major-conference basketball offer came from then-Kansas State coach Frank Martin. That was before Custer’s junior season, and Martin wouldn’t be around to follow up.
He left for South Carolina and Bruce Weber was hired.
“The new coaching staff showed up,” Custer said. “They recruited me, but I don’t think they really wanted me.”
But Custer, who along with Ramblers teammate Ben Richardson was about to win the first of two straight state basketball titles, had plenty offers, including one from K-State’s baseball team.
“Between my junior and senior year they offered, and I really thought about playing baseball out of high school,” Custer said.
Instead, he signed with Iowa State for basketball. Custer played sparingly and decided to transfer, and once again the Wildcats came through with a baseball offer.
“Even after I hadn’t played for a year,” Custer said. “But I had worked too hard (in basketball) for this. It turned out to be a good decision.”
Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, helping the Ramblers to their first Elite Eight since winning the 1963 NCAA title ... yes, the decision was a good one.
