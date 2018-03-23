From busted bracket, two will reach NCAA Tournament's Final Four

The collapsed brackets crown region champions on Saturday, with No. 9 seed Kansas State meeting 11th-seeded Loyola Chicago for the South title in Atlanta, and third-seeded Michigan taking on No. 9 Florida State in the West Region in Los Angeles.
SOUTH REGION
At Atlanta
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Loyola
5:07 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The game featuring the highest-remaining combined seeds in a regional final in the seed era (since 1979) pits the Wildcats against the Ramblers. K-State hasn’t been to a Final Four since 1964, Loyola since 1963. The Ramblers have been late-shot artists, needing a huge shot late to win their first three NCAA tourney games. The latest came from Marques Townes, whose three-pointer with six ticks remaining was the dagger in a 69-68 Sweet 16 victory over Nevada. Kansas State led most of the way against Kentucky and hung on for a 61-58 triumph. Xavier Sneed came up huge with 22 points. Backcourts have driven both teams’ success. Each starts three or four guards. Could the difference be Loyola center Cameron Krutwig?
Favorite: Pick ‘em
Prediction: Kansas State 63-60
WEST REGION
At Los Angeles
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 9 Florida State
8:37 p.m., TBS
What to watch: After two slogs, Michigan ripped through Texas A&M with 52 first-half points on its way to a 99-72 victory. Moritz Wagner, the 6-foot-11 matchup problem with 17 points in the Wolverines' first two games, had 14 in the first half against the Aggies. If the Wolverines, one of the nation’s top teams in scoring defense, continue this offensive production, this run won’t end anytime soon. Florida State was just as impressive in defeating Gonzaga 75-60. The Zags didn’t have an answer for the Seminoles’ length as Florida State advanced to its first Elite Eight since 1993 and first for coach Leonard Hamilton.
Favorite: Michigan by 4.5
Prediction: Michigan 74-71
