Kansas high school basketball looms over Kansas State-Loyola Elite Eight matchup

To the nation, Kansas State vs. Loyola-Chicago represents the most improbable Elite Eight matchup, the first time in the NCAA Tournament's history that a No. 9 seed has played a No. 11 seed.
But to the state of Kansas, it is a celebration of homegrown talent. Kansas high school basketball has its fingerprints all over this Elite Eight matchup, from K-State star Dean Wade (who hails from St. John, population: 1,214) to Loyola's Cinderella duo of Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson (from the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park).
In total, the game will feature seven players from Kansas, including K-State walk-ons Kade Kinnamon (St. John), Mason Schoen (Overland Park), Pierson McAtee (Manhattan) and Patrick Muldoon (Basehor).
"If you believe in yourself and set some goals that a lot of people might laugh at, it doesn't matter what other people think," Richardson said. "Only you know all of the hard work you've put in. If you believe in yourself, it doesn't matter where you come from. You can do anything."
And when the youth of Kansas tune in to watch college basketball on its biggest stage, even the basketball players in the tiniest towns will have a glimmer of hope that their dream might come true, too.
"We're living out the dream of every small-town kid in Kansas right now," Kinnamon said. "With what Dean is doing here and what Clay and Ben are doing at Loyola, they're putting Kansas high school basketball on the map."
'If a kid can play, a kid can play'
St. John is like most small towns in Kansas: it loves its sports.
The high school basketball coach there, Clint Kinnamon, has won four state championships in the last decade, including three straight with Wade. He has been to the Class 2A or 1A tournament enough to see the best small-town talent Kansas has to offer.
While 6-foot-10 talents such as Wade are an exception, Kinnamon believes small-town Kansas talent generally goes overlooked.
"If a kid can play, a kid can play," Kinnamon said. "You look at where Jackie Stiles came from (Claflin) and (Central Plains') Emily Ryan, those two will go down in history as two of the best players to ever come through our state.
"Just because a kid comes from a small town doesn't mean they didn't put in the time in the gym and don't have the work ethic developed."
When Kinnamon hears about how small-town kids would be outmatched if they played in a larger market such as Wichita or Kansas City, he points to the success his St. John kids have enjoyed on Kinnamon's summer team, Mid Kansas.
Wade and Kinnamon's son, Kade, would travel around the country and win national tournaments, much to the surprise of their opponents.
"Our kids get under-looked and under-recruited because they're not on those mainstream AAU programs," Clint Kinnamon said. "But we've been going to tournaments and competing with the shoe teams for years, and we've proven with those guys that we can play at their level. It's just because our kids are from Kansas."
Kade Kinnamon said that he and Wade used to dream about playing in the Final Four as youngsters. Now they're just 40 minutes away.
"I never in my right mind would have thought we would be here, actually playing in an Elite Eight game," he said. "But here we are. This is real life. This is a thing. We can actually do this."
On Saturday at 5:09 p.m., the Squeak's Club sports bar in St. John's will be packed — maybe even with a few kids who'll dare to dream bigger because of what they see.
"I think kids can watch this and say, 'If I dream like that and I work my tail off, then maybe that can be me someday,'" Clint Kinnamon said. "And maybe some of these coaches at the Division I level will start to give a look at some of these Kansas kids."
'Shows what we're all capable of'
If you think high school players from Kansas City, the state's largest talent pool, have it any better, think again.
Loyola-Chicago's Custer and Richardson and K-State's Schoen won back-to-back state championships at the highest level (Class 6A) with Blue Valley Northwest and still were passed over by local teams on the AAU circuit.
"Even though the AAU team is based in Kansas City, they pick kids from Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa — states like that," Schoen said. "I would say being from Kansas City, a lot of kids do get overlooked — and that's fine. I think this shows what we're all capable of."
Much like the small-town players in St. John, the big-city boys from Kansas City's suburbs banded together and formed their own team in third grade. They were coached by their eventual high school coach at Blue Valley Northwest, Ed Fritz.
And just like Kinnamon's Mid-Kansas team, Fritz's summer team traveled to places like Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago and Indianapolis to prove what Kansas kids could do.
"We played against a lot of nationally ranked players and a lot of the kids they went up against are playing in the pros right now," Fritz said. "We were always very successful against them, and I think that's where they gained a lot of their confidence."
Fritz couldn't help but smile when he watched Custer make the game-winning shot to pull off Loyola's second upset of the NCAA Tournament over third-seeded Tennessee last weekend.
Fritz, who this month won his second straight Class 6A title at BV Northwest, said the effects of local products like Custer and Richardson reaching the national stage are already evident. Current high schools players are in the gym with hopes of being the next Custer, the next Kansas kid to deliver a defining moment in March Madness.
"Nobody expected us to do this and be where we are," Custer said. "We worked really hard and we knew we were capable of special things. Maybe we didn't know we were capable of making it this far, but we knew we were really good players and we worked our butts off.
"We knew if we ever got this opportunity, we were going to be ready for it."
Kansas deserves more respect
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber has told his team to make the most of this moment because opportunities like this come around once in a lifetime.
The winning team Saturday will advance to its first Final Four in more than five decades. Loyola-Chicago hasn't been since it won the tournament in 1963 and K-State hasn't been since 1964.
To the Kansas players involved, it's special to know that they will have such a large role in deciding history.
"It just goes to show you Kansas high school basketball may be a little underrated and might deserve a little more respect," Custer said.
While Wade hails from a far different background than Custer and Richardson, they appreciate and relate to each other.
"We understand where each other has been and all of the hard work we've put in to get here," Richardson said. "It's pretty cool to see how far we've all come and it's a good mutual respect for the way each of us have worked on our games to get to this stage in the Elite Eight."
One of these teams will be headed to San Antonio, site of this year's Final Four. But regardless of Saturday's result, Kansas high school basketball will be a winner.
"We're a great basketball state, and maybe some of these people don't see that, and that's fine," Schoen said. "But this is going to be a pretty special moment for us and for Kansas basketball."
