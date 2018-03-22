More Loyola magic as Ramblers beat Nevada in Sweet 16

Les Hunter, a standout on Loyola’s 1963 NCAA championship team, wants to make one thing clear about the current version of the Ramblers.
“We were ranked high all season,” Hunter said. “We didn’t surprise anybody. These guys, they keep winning because they play team basketball and keep getting better.”
There were no seeds in the NCAA Tournament back then. This Loyola team is a No. 11, and with every victory takes another improbable step in the tournament.
Hunter and a handful of his teammates sitting in the front row Thursday witnessed another wild one. The Ramblers hung on to defeat seventh-seeded Nevada 69-68 and advanced to the South Region championship game.
Loyola hasn’t been this far in the NCAA Tournament since … 1963.
“They’re fun to watch,” Hunter said. “Every game.”
Hunter lives in Overland Park, where Ramblers’ teammates Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson attended Blue Valley Northwest. And their coach, Ed Fritz, was sitting about 10 seats down from Hunter.
Three NCAA victories have required three huge shots, and this one was delivered by Marques Townes. He freed himself long enough to take a pass from Custer and bury a three-pointer to give the Ramblers a four-point lead with 6.2 seconds remaining.
“I’ll probably remember that shot for the rest of my life,” Townes said. “I mean it really doesn’t get better than that. Clay made a great play.”
Add Townes to the late-game, shot-making heroes who have defined Loyola during the tournament. Donte Ingram beat the buzzer with a three-pointer to knock Miami, Fla., out of the first round. Custer’s jumper with 3.6 seconds remaining was the game-winner in the second-round victory over Tennessee.
Loyola has won its three NCAA games by a total of four points.
“We haven’t talked about the victory margin,” Ramblers coach Porter Moser said. “We talk about putting it in the bank and getting the next one.”
Wild swings marked the game. Nevada was on fire early and opened a 12-point lead, uncharacteristic of a team that led for a total of 4:25 in its first two NCAA victories.
But the Wolf Pack started a slide that spanned the halves. They didn’t score over the final 7:55 of the first half, and Loyola led 28-24 at the break.
The Ramblers’ margin increased to 12 after halftime, hitting their first 13 shots of the second half, before Nevada struck back and tied the game at 57-57.
“We got the game sped up,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman.
With the score 59-59, Custer set up Aundre Jackson for a three-pointer with 2:57 remaining. Richardson got the assist on another Jackson basket to make it 64-60 with 1:47 remaining.
Nevada’s Cody Martin sliced the Loyola lead to 66-65 with a pair of free throws with 36.1 seconds to play. The Wolf Pack needed a stop.
Here’s where Custer and Townes went to work and got a good look for the game-clincher.
“We were trying to force Custer and them every time they drove to make tough twos,” said Nevada’s Caleb Martin. “I lost Townes in a kick-out. It’s one of those things.”
Those things keep going Loyola’s way. The Ramblers have become a tournament favorite for their clutch play, for their 98-year-old chaplain Sister Jean, who attends the games, and perhaps the 1963 players in the stands as a kicker.
Hunter shook many hands after the game. Radio analyst and former Georgetown national champion coach John Thompson offered his.
“I think we should take Sister Jean to the casino,” Thompson said.
Why not? Everything is working for Loyola these days.
