UCLA women hope to return to Final Four for first time since 1999

The UCLA women’s basketball program enjoys a rich tradition. With notable stars like former WNBA players Lisa Willis and Natalie Williams in their history, as well as Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the Bruins are an elite program.
However, this year’s group has done something unseen before in UCLA history: make the Sweet 16 three consecutive years.
One of the key players to the team, Kelli Hayes, is proud of what she and her teammates have accomplished.
But she isn’t satisfied.
“We have built a legacy here at UCLA, as we had never made it to the Sweet 16 three straight times,” Hayes said. “There is more ease with the maturity and growth we have had and the experiences we have had to get us to this moment and where we're at now. I know we're ready to conquer this and exceed in ways that we haven't before.”
Another key players in the Bruins' recent success is Jordan Canada. The senior point guard averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists and shoots 40 percent from beyond the three-point line.
Coach Cori Close, a former college point guard herself, understands what a great point guard can do for a team.
“I think at this level that coaches do not determine what happens as much as point guards do," she said. "Point guards have to be able to communicate in the most pressurized moments. They have to be able to direct. I don’t think you are going to find a more complete guard than Jordin (Canada), but I am biased.”
While the relationship with her coach wasn’t always great, Canada appreciates how well they get along today.
“Our relationship at the beginning was up and down at first,” Canada said. “I came to her I sat down and we had a conversation. We talked it out. How can she make me better as a point guard, the things that I wanted to do to get better and from there we just kind of grew our relationship, and that came with watching a lot of film together.”
The Bruins have accomplished some great things in the past few years. And on paper, their matchup with Texas is about as even as any remaining in the women’s tournament.
UCLA is looking for its first Elite Eight appearance since 1999.
