Texas excited to be playing familiar foe UCLA in familiar setting: Kansas City

When the NCAA Tournament brackets started filling in on Selection Monday, the players and coaches on the Texas women's basketball team saw an opportunity to be playing in Kansas City.
That suited coach Karen Alston just fine. She's excited to be playing UCLA Friday night in KC in the second of two regional semifinal games at Sprint Center.
“I think Kansas City is a great host for women’s basketball,” Alston said. “We have obviously been in the Big 12 tournament in years past (there) and love the environment that Kansas City brings for women’s basketball. Our team is excited because of the location and the ability for fans and families to be able to potentially get in the car and get to see some good basketball.”
There is a familiarity in the environment for the Longhorns, but they also know the Bruins very well. The two teams have met multiple times in the past three seasons and scrimmage together during the preseason.
While teams don’t do a lot of scouting for a scrimmage, Alston compared the situation to her team’s schedule against Oklahoma this season.
“I would kind of compare UCLA in terms of preparation to how we prepared for Oklahoma,” Alston said. “We played them in late December, and then we played them in the last conference game. It is a dramatic amount of time where both teams have changed."
Japreece Dean, a junior guard for UCLA, is from Austin and started her career at Texas Tech. During the 2015-16 season, she was named Big 12 freshman player of the week six times. Only three other players in Big 12 history have won that award more.
Many Texas players are very familiar with her, and junior guard Lashann Higgs is excited to play against her.
“We have known each other for years, especially since we were pretty close, in the same area,” Higgs said. “I would say that we did not really play against each other much, but we worked out a lot together and I just know how competitive she is.
"I just think the game will be fun knowing we both worked hard to be at this point. I think it will be a very good game.”
