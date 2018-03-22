Juggernaut Mississippi State rolls into Kansas City for NCAA women's regional

When Mississippi State played UConn last year in the women’s NCAA basketball Final Four, most people expected the game to be just another stepping stone in another Huskies title.
The Bulldogs had other ideas, as guard Morgan William hit the game-winning shot in a 66-64 overtime victory that ended the Huskies' 111-game winning streak.
Mississippi State would fall to SEC-rival South Carolina in the national championship game, but with that win against UConn, the Bulldogs had put a target on their back.
This year, Mississippi State was the team everyone else had circled on their schedule, and the Bulldogs responded by going undefeated through the regular season. Coach Vic Schaefer knew he had a special team coming back, but the way his team performed all year has impressed him.
Next up for Mississippi State is Friday night's Sweet 16 showdown with North Carolina State at Kansas City's Sprint Center.
“We knew coming into the season we had a target on our back, and our team has responded so well,” Schaefer said. “Throughout this season, we added another target by going undefeated, and our team showed so much this season. It was amazing watching how they went out every night, with teams coming out ready to play against us.”
With four seniors leading the way, the Bulldogs have the type of leadership needed to build off last season’s incredible run. One of those seniors is the aforementioned William. The Bulldogs are more explosive on offense this season, so William is not asked to score as much this season.
But that hasn’t stopped her from influencing the game.
“I’m focused on being aggressive and reading what the defense is going to give me, William said. “To me, it all starts with aggressiveness for me. We have more scorers this year, so I am definitely going to be looking to get the ball to them. However, if the defense gives me opportunities, then I am going to score. I am at my very best when I am aggressive, so that is what I focus on.”
For most teams, the point guard is the tone-setter, and teammate Victoria Vivians said William is that catalyst for this Mississippi State squad.
“I feel when she is out there playing aggressive, then our team does a very good job of feeding off her and doing the same,” Vivians said. “When she starts pressuring the opposing point guards, it only motivates us to get in the passing lanes and not let our matchups get open.
"She does so much for our team, so when she is on her A-game, we just play off that so well and play our best basketball.”
It is an exciting time for basketball in Starkville, as the Mississippi State men’s team has advanced to the NIT semifinals. Schaefer said the excitement level back home is electric, and he expects that to carry over to Kansas City.
“Ben (Howland) has done such a great job with the (men's) team, basically doing a 180 from the beginning of the season,” Schaefer said. “He has done such a great job with the young guards, and they are playing some great basketball.
"The atmosphere in 'Stark Vegas' is incredible right now. We are one of the few women’s teams who have such a great following from the fans, and it has been amazing to experience. They have been with us all season, and I expect to see a lot of maroon in the crowd on Friday night.”
The Bulldogs are in the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive season, and have advanced a bit deeper into the tournament in each of the past two years.
If they are able to do so again, 'Stark Vegas,' as Schaefer referred to it, will have a fun night on April 3 — the date of the women's championship game.
