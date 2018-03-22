Blair Kerkhoff's picks: KU, Nova, coaching titans highlight Friday's Sweet 16 battles

Here are previews and picks for Friday's NCAA Tournament games:
MIDWEST REGION
At Omaha, Neb.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson
6:07 p.m., CBS
What to watch: The Tigers have been formidable on their NCAA run, defeating upset-minded New Mexico State and crushing Auburn. It’s a balanced-scoring team with guard Gabe DeVoe as the top three-point threat at 40 percent. Clemson’s defense ranks No. 18 nationally in field-goal percentage defense (40.4). Kansas big man Ukoka Azubuike is “full speed” according to Bill Self, good news for the Jayhawks, who weren’t exactly sharp in victories over Penn and Seton Hall. In the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, Malik Newman has made 19 of 32 three-pointers and has averaged 22 points.
Favorite: Kansas by 4.5
Prediction: Kansas 69-65
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse
8:37 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Jim Boeheim, 73, and Mike Krzyzewski, 71, have combined to win more than 2,000 games. Have they morphed into one defensive philosophy? Since mid-February, the Blue Devils have playing a 2-3 zone as their primary defense, seemingly borrowing a page from the Orange. Krzyzewski said he didn’t steal the idea from Boeheim but was influenced by former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins, a member of Coach K’s Team USA staff and now the head coach at Washington. It worked against Syracuse. Duke won the regular-season meeting 60-44.
Favorite: Duke by 11.5
Prediction: Duke 70-58
EAST REGION
At Boston
No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia
6:37 p.m., TBS
What to watch: Perhaps college basketball’s best overall guard Jalen Brunson of Villanova will lock horns with perhaps the best backcourt defender in West Virginia’s Jevon Carter. And the Wildcats’ offense will have to deal with the Mountaineers’ press. But Villanova ranks in the top 15 in lowest turnover percentage. The Wildcats have dropped 31 three-pointers in two NCAA games, the highest total in the first two games since Loyola Marymount in 1990.
Favorite: Villanova by 5.5
Prediction: Villanova 80-72
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
9:07 p.m., TBS
What to watch: Two years ago, the Boilermakers were knocked out of the tournament by Arkansas-Little Rock, coached by Chris Beard, now the Texas Tech coach. Purdue pulled out a hard-fought victory over Butler in the second round and likely will be without 7-footer Isaac Haas (fractured elbow). Backup Matt Haarms gave the Boilers good minutes, especially on the defensive end, against the Bulldogs. The Red Raiders are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 and have one of the top defensive teams remaining in the field. Purdue is one of the better offensive teams.
Favorite: Purdue by 1.5
Prediction: Texas Tech 72-70
