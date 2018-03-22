Wichita State's Gregg Marshall to be Sweet 16 studio analyst

Wichita State is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, but coach Gregg Marshall will still be a part of March Madness this week.
Turner Sports and CBS Sports announced Thursday morning that Marshall will be a guest studio analyst for coverage of the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday. He will join a studio team in Atlanta consisting of host Ernie Johnson and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker, and Seth Davis.
Marshall can be seen on TBS and CBS on Thursday night, as coverage starts at 5 p.m. The first game of the night, Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada, starts at 6:07 p.m. on CBS, while Texas A&M-Michigan is set for 6:27 p.m. on TBS. Kansas State-Kentucky (CBS) and Florida State-Gonzaga (TBS) are the games that will conclude the night.
On Friday, Kansas plays Clemson at 6:07 p.m. on CBS in Omaha, where Marshall's Shockers beat KU in the 2015 NCAA Tournament second round.
It was also announced earlier this week that senior Conner Frankamp will compete in the State Farm three-point championship during the week of the Final Four in San Antonio. Frankamp will compete on Thursday, March 29 at St. Mary's University, as the contest will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.
