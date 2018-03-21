Are K-State and KU fans cheering for each other's teams? We asked some to find out.

Kansas State senior Mason Schoen, a member of Blue Valley Northwest's 2013 state title team, talks about playing in Atlanta and watching the success of fellow teammates Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson, who both play for Loyola.
Kansas State forward Dean Wade talks about the foot injury that has kept him out of the NCAA Tournament so far. Despite his absence, the Wildcats are in the Sweet 16 and will face Kentucky on Thursday.
Spectrum Sports KC went into its archives and found highlights of Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson from fifth and sixth grade, before they starred at Blue Valley Northwest High and got Loyola Chicago to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
University of Missouri basketball players, led by Michael Porter Jr., were emotional as they walked to their locker room following a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State on Friday, March 16, 2018.