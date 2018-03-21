Blair Kerkhoff's picks: Upset side of bracket takes court in Sweet 16

Previews for Thursday's Sweet 16 men's basketball games in the NCAA Tournament:
SOUTH REGION
At Atlanta
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola
6:07 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Nevada is one of the nation’s top offensive teams, averaging 83 points per game. Top scorers, twins Caleb and Cody Martin who transferred from North Carolina State, combine to average 34 points per game. The Wolf Pack came back to defeat Texas in overtime in the first round, and staged a remarkable comeback from 22 down to beat Cincinnati in the second round. Defensive-minded Loyola also has lived on the edge in the tournament, getting Donte Ingram’s buzzer beating, game-winning three-pointer to top Miami and Clayton Custer’s jumper in the final seconds to defeat Tennessee.
Favorite: Nevada by 1.5
Prediction: Loyola, 65-63
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State
8:37 p.m., CBS
What to watch: A battle of Wildcats. At No. 5 Kentucky is the highest remaining seed in the South. The Cats once had a 6-7 SEC record by have won nine of 10, including the SEC Tournament and victories over Davidson and Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is 6-0 in the Sweet 16 under John Calipari and has won eight straight in this round. Kansas State is making its second Sweet 16 appearance in the last two decades. These Wildcats dominated Creighton in the first round and caught a break by catching No. 16 seed UMBC, the upset winner over Virginia in the second round. All-conference Dean Wade, who missed those games, like will play against Kentucky.
Favorite: Kentucky by 5.5
Prediction: Kentucky 75-70
WEST REGION
At Los Angeles
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
6:37 p.m., TBS
What to watch: Freshman Jordan Poole bailed out the Wolverines with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to top Houston. Forward Mo Wagner didn’t fare well in the opening game victory over Montana but pitched in 12 points against the Cougars. The Aggies were terrific in dismantling North Carolina in Charlotte. Texas A&M’s athleticism, especially up front, made a difference. Point guard T.J. Starks controlled action against the Tar Heels.
Favorite: Michigan by 2.5
Prediction: Texas A&M 68-66
No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State
9:07 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Bulldogs lost much talent from last year’s national championship-game team, but here they are playing on the second weekend once again. In a game filled with balanced scoring, Zags forward Johnathan Williams III stands out, averaging 13.6 points. Florida State point guard Terance Mann injured his groin in the first-round victory over Missouri and didn’t expect to play against Xavier. But he came off the bench and contributed some big buckets in the upset victory. The Seminoles look to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993.
Favorite: Gonzaga by 5.5
Prediction: Gonzaga 77-72
