How much money is on the line for Kansas, K-State coaches as they enter the Sweet 16?

There's a lot of big bonus money on the line for K-State head basketball coach Bruce Weber and Kansas head coach Bill Self.
As the Wildcats and Jayhawks continue in the NCAA Tournament, both coaches have opportunities to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars in addition to their million-dollar salaries.
Weber already earned an additional 16 percent bonus to his $2.15 million salary since K-State made it into the Sweet 16, according to his contract. That's a $344,000 bonus.
But he could still earn more.
If the team beats Kentucky on Thursday during the regional semifinals in Atlanta, Weber would earn a 20 percent bonus — an additional $430,000 — for making it to the Elite Eight. And if K-State makes it to the Final Four, he'd earn another $516,000.
If the Wildcats were to win the national championship, Weber would receive a $688,000 bonus.
Those bonus percentages are not cumulative, his contract states.
While Weber can earn a higher bonus at each step of the tournament, Self doesn't earn a NCAA Tournament bonus unless the Jayhawks make the Final Four, according to his contract.
If KU reaches the Final Four, Self will receive a $150,000 bonus. And if the Jayhawks win the NCAA Tournament, he will receive an additional $200,000.
Self also earned $75,000 for winning both the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships.
Wichita State was the only NCCA Tournament team from the Sunflower State that did not make it to the Sweet 16. Regardless, head coach Gregg Marshall received an additional $36,000 to his $3 million salary for playing a tournament game, according to his contract.
He would have continued to receive a $36,000 "performance incentive" for each game the Shockers played in the NCAA Tournament, in addition to a $60,000 bonus if the team had made it to the Sweet 16.
