Victoria Vivians and Teaira McCowan are dynamic duo in Mississippi State women's win

At the press conference on Thursday night before the Sweet Sixteen, Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said his duo of Victoria Vivians and Teaira McCowan was as good as any in all of college basketball.
On Sunday night, the players made their coach look smart when they were chosen co-Most Outstanding Players of the Kansas City Regional by combining for 47 points and 25 rebounds in an 89-73 victory against UCLA.
With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to the Final Four for the second consecutive year.
After tying an NCAA record on Friday night by going 11 of 11 from the field, McCowan had 23 points and 21 rebounds in the win against the Bruins.
UCLA forward Monique Billings, who had to guard McCowan, had nothing but praise for the junior All-American candidate.
“She’s a monster down low, and she made it very difficult for me,” Billings said. “I feel like I went out there and competed and did whatever I could do, but she was just amazing. She is a very good player, and she made my night very difficult.”
What makes McCowan truly special is her abilities allow the Bulldogs to play through her on offense.
“Usually, you can play to a big player, but you can’t play through them,” Schaefer said. “She has gotten so good and experienced, you can’t double-team her anymore. She knows where it is coming from, and hits the right person.”
Not to be outdone by her teammate, Vivians, who had 24 points and four rebounds, was huge for the Bulldogs, especially late.
The Bruins made a late run to cut it to six, but the Bulldogs went to their senior to close the door.
“Coach told me they couldn’t guard me, and I just became aggressive and attacked,” Vivians said. “Whether it was making the shot, getting fouled, or both, I just wanted to help my team win. They trust me in those moments, and it is my job to deliver.”
All year, Mississippi State has been the team everyone was going after, and they have come to ready to play every single night.
“We put a lot of pressure on this team, and they deliver every single night,” Schaefer said. “We have come ready to play every single night, and it is just amazing. We lost to South Carolina, but it wasn’t because we weren’t ready or anything like that. This is truly a special team, and these two players are truly incredible.”
The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, and are looking at finishing the job this year. With Vivians and McCowan, Mississippi State has a duo capable of getting them a national championship. They have made their coach look smart all season long, and if they play like they did on Sunday night, the next Tuesday night could be a celebration in Starkville.
The Bulldogs will take on another number-one seed, Louisville, next Sunday in the Final Four in Columbus.
Comments