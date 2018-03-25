Mississippi State women heading back to Final Four after 89-73 victory over UCLA

When the hard work was done, and Mississippi State had done everything it needed to secure an 89-73 victory over UCLA on Sunday night and punch its second straight ticket to the Women’s Final Four, the starting five Bulldogs came together one last time.
They walked arm-in-arm, five across, up the Sprint Center court toward the rising cheers coming from the Mississippi State fan base.
The Bulldogs will keep walking to Columbus, Ohio, to face Louisville in the national semifinal next week.
“These kids, that’s (win) number 125 for the senior class. They have lived all year with the bull's-eye on their back. That’s really hard to do, y’all,” Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer said. “And then they added another bull's-eye when they went through the year undefeated.
“To be able to handle that night-in and night-out in our conference is extremely hard. And to do it in the postseason, with the teams they’ve had to go against, I take my hat off to them.”
The Bulldogs (36-1) won with defense, holding UCLA to 37 percent shooting. They won by splashing 5-of-8 first-quarter three-pointers and shooting 50 percent from the field, and 61 percent from the three-point arc.
Finally, Mississippi State also won because it oozes talent at every position. Teaira McCowan finished with 23 points and 21 rebounds. Victoria Vivians was the biggest reason why Mississippi State built an 16-point lead at halftime. Morgan William had 17 points and five assists. And Blair Schaefer made all three of her three-pointers, each one key in stopping UCLA’s momentum as it clawed back into the game.
The Bulldogs answered every time the Bruins threatened to make it a one-possession game.
“We said we were fine, and that we didn’t need to get rattled. We’ve been in that situation before where we kind of got rattled,” McCowan said. “But we stayed cool. We came back down, executed the plays that coach called. We didn’t get out of our bodies. We were fine.”
UCLA (27-8) could’ve folded after falling down by 18 early in the third quarter. The Bruins kept attacking instead, slowly chipping away at the deficit.
Jordin Canada, who sprained her elbow in the first half, kept driving to the basket. She finished with a team-high 23 points.
The Bruins kept up the pressure, started making some baskets, and had the deficit down to six with 2:25 to play.
“At the beginning of the game I thought we had a little lull where we couldn’t really run anything or execute on the defensive end. In the second half, we decided we’d calm down a little bit,” Canada said. “We knew that we’d get back in this game if we continued to attack and run our offense, and run the floor and push the tempo. I thought we did a better job of doing that.”
UCLA got close, but it was McCowan to slammed the door for the final time. Her three-point play with 54 seconds left pushed the lead to nine. Then she drained five three throws to finish off the scoring.
“She’s a monster, and I knew that coming into the game,” UCLA forward Monique Billings said. “And so, it’s tough playing against really big girls. I definitely had my hands full. It was a challenge. Much respect to her.”
Mississippi State has unfinished business this season, and is headed to Columbus to finish what it started.
“Our vision, our focus, our intensity hasn’t changed since last year,” Schaefer said. “We’re even more intent on trying to do what we didn’t get done a year ago.”
