UCLA women move on to Elite Eight with 84-75 win over Texas at Sprint Center

UCLA had seen this before, only two short years ago: same opponent, same round of the NCAA tournament, same halftime lead evaporating in mere moments.
This time the Bruins fought back.
UCLA took Texas’ best shot and didn’t flinch in an 84-75 victory over the Longhorns in the Kansas City Regional on Friday night at the Sprint Center.
The Bruins (27-7) advanced to the NCAA's Elite Eight for the first time since 1999, and will play top-seeded Mississippi State on Sunday for the chance to go to the first Final Four in program history.
“Well it was starting to feel like 'Groundhog Day,' so we had to turn that around,” UCLA forward Monique Billings said. “That’s what we came to UCLA to do … that was our vision coming in.”
UCLA took a nine-point lead into the break, only to see it evaporate fewer than 2 minutes into the third quarter.
Texas (28-7) came out firing — and hitting — putting together a 14-3 run that gave the Longhorns a 45-42 lead.
The Bruins built their first-half lead with only two points and no field goals from guard Jordin Canada, the team’s leading scorer.
They never would have regained the lead without Canada leading the charge. Canada scored 20 of her 22 points after the break.
“I just let the game come to me in the second half. It wasn’t really much of a change. When they came out on their run, we didn’t have any doubt,” Canada said.
“This game is a game of runs. We know they’re going to go on a run, but it’s all about how we stay composed. The difference between this time and two years ago is we were able to stay together and play team ball.”
Team ball included defense. UCLA harassed Texas into 21 turnovers, and finished the game with a 38-34 edge in rebounding.
“We wanted to set the tempo early with our defense, and I thought our guards really did that, pressuring the ball,” Billings said. “Texas guards didn’t want anything to do with our pressure, so I think that’s where it started.”
Texas (28-7) tried a handful of times to make a run in the fourth quarter, but UCLA always had the answer.
When the Longhorns tried one final time to make it a game, Canada slammed the door in dramatic fashion.
Texas drained consecutive three-pointers to cut the deficit to six points. That’s when Canada lowered the boom.
Canada converted a driving, twisting, highlight-reel-worthy layup with 1 minute to play, and followed it with a coast-to-coast effort after collecting a long rebound.
“UCLA was really good tonight. Sometimes as a coach you want to blame your kids or figure out what went wrong, but I think a lot of what went wrong was that UCLA was really exceptional tonight,” Texas coach Karen Aston said.
Texas got 20 points from Ariel Askins and 17 from Jatarie White in a losing effort.
Billings scored 17 points and Kennedy Burke had 15 for the Bruins.
“We knew Monique and Jordin would show up big. We knew that. They’ve been dependable and consistent all year long,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “But I knew it was going to come down to some other people, and (Burke) here, she was the difference in the game. Her aggression, her confidence, her ability to communicate and influence plays.”
The Bruins were all smiles late Friday night after taking the program to a level it hasn’t seen since most of them were born.
But the focus was already on to the Sunday night showdown with Mississippi State.
“They have lost one game this whole year, so we know it’s going to be a battle,” Canada said.
It’s a battle the Bruins are ready for.
