NCAA women's Kansas City Regional is set: Here's who's playing for a Final Four spot

Four women's basketball teams have punched their tickets to the Sprint Center for the NCAA Tournament Kansas City Regional, and they are the top four seeds in the region.
No. 4 seed North Carolina State (26-8) beat fifth-seeded Maryland 74-60 on Sunday afternoon to reach the first regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday, when the Wolfpack will face last year's national runner-up in top-seeded Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs (34-1) had a strong second-half performance against ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Monday night, winning 71-56.
In Friday's late semifinal, No. 3 seed UCLA will make the trip east to face No. 2 seed Texas. Both semifinals will be televised on ESPN2.
Never miss a local story.
Both teams won second-round games in blowouts Monday as the Bruins beat No. 11 seed Creighton 86-64 while the Longhorns defeated seventh-seeded Arizona State 85-65.
Sunday's regional championship game, which will determine which team heads to the Women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio., will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Tickets are available at ncaa.com/tickets and at the Sprint Center box office.
Comments