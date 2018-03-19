Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) shoots over Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) for the winning shot in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64.
Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) shoots over Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) for the winning shot in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. Tony Gutierrez The Associated Press
Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) shoots over Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) for the winning shot in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. Tony Gutierrez The Associated Press

NCAA Tournament

NCAA women's Kansas City Regional is set: Here's who's playing for a Final Four spot

By Alex Schiffer

aschiffer@kcstar.com

March 19, 2018 10:37 PM

Four women's basketball teams have punched their tickets to the Sprint Center for the NCAA Tournament Kansas City Regional, and they are the top four seeds in the region.

No. 4 seed North Carolina State (26-8) beat fifth-seeded Maryland 74-60 on Sunday afternoon to reach the first regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday, when the Wolfpack will face last year's national runner-up in top-seeded Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs (34-1) had a strong second-half performance against ninth-seeded Oklahoma State on Monday night, winning 71-56.

In Friday's late semifinal, No. 3 seed UCLA will make the trip east to face No. 2 seed Texas. Both semifinals will be televised on ESPN2.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both teams won second-round games in blowouts Monday as the Bruins beat No. 11 seed Creighton 86-64 while the Longhorns defeated seventh-seeded Arizona State 85-65.

Sunday's regional championship game, which will determine which team heads to the Women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio., will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

Tickets are available at ncaa.com/tickets and at the Sprint Center box office.

  Comments  