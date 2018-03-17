A 16-seed hasn't been in this round, plus a West Virginia feud

NCAA Tournament previews for Sunday's second-round games, keeping in mind that no No. 16 seed has ever lost to a No. 9 seed.
East Region
At Detroit
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 10 Butler
11:10 a.m., CBS
What to watch: Could Purdue big man Isaac Haas return to the court with a fractured right elbow? That’s the speculation. It appeared his season ended in the Boilers' first-round victory over Cal State Fullerton, but now he may play. Purdue defeated Butler 82-67 earlier this season. The Bulldogs were one of the more impressive first-round winners, beating Arkansas by 17.
Favorite: Purdue by 3.5
Prediction: Purdue 75-71
Midwest Region
At Detroit
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Syracuse
1:40 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Syracuse kept alive the streak of an opening-round winner advancing to the round of 32. It’s now happened in all eight years of the expanded bracket. The Orange, playing their third game in five days, are an underdog for the third straight game. This game matches two of the seven active coaches — the Spartans’ Tom Izzo and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim — who have won national titles.
Favorite: Michigan State by 8.5
Prediction: Michigan State 69-64
West Region
At Charlotte, N.C.
No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
4:15 p.m., CBS
What to watch: This one will be played above the rim. The Aggies dominated the boards in their first-round victory over Providence, but North Carolina is a different challenge. The Tar Heels own a plus-10.2 rebounding margin, second best in the nation. And there’s this: UNC is 34-1 in NCAA games played in the state, 12-0 in Charlotte and 5-0 in Spectrum Center.
Favorite: North Carolina by 6.
Prediction: North Carolina 82-74
South Region
At Nashville, Tenn.
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 7 Nevada
5:10 p.m., TNT
What to watch: With Virginia’s loss, Cincinnati is the top remaining seed in the South and top remaining defensive team, yielding 57 points per game. The offensive-minded Wolf Pack erased a 14-point second half deficit to defeat Texas in the first round.
Favorite: Cincinnati by 8
Prediction: Cincinnati 65-55
Midwest Region
At San Diego
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 5 Clemson
6:10 p.m., TBS
What to watch: A College Football Playoff semifinal? No, this battle of Tigers is a second-round NCAA Tournament match between teams that have taken a similar path, including an injury to a key player that forced change to both teams’ approach. Auburn will look to push; Clemson will try to keep the game low-scoring.
Favorite: Auburn by 1
Prediction: Auburn 68-64
South Regional
At Charlotte, N.C.
No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 16 UMBC
6:45 p.m., tru TV
What to watch: The first game between No. 9 and No. 16 seeds in NCAA Tournament history thanks to UMBC’s incredible upset of tournament top-seed Virginia. Both teams had success shooting from the perimeter in their openers, with the Retrievers hitting 50 percent on threes. Will K-State be without injured scoring leader Dean Wade again? It didn’t hurt the Wildcats against Creighton.
Favorite: Kansas State by 10
Prediction: K-State 72-65
West Region
At Nashville, Tenn.
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 9 Florida State
7:40 p.m., TNT
What to watch: Interesting what the bracket brings. A year ago, Xavier was a No. 11 seed and knocked off the third-seeded Seminoles in the second round. The roles are reversed this time and Florida State gets a chance to be the dream crusher. Florida State led Missouri by 22 at halftime and cruised to an easy victory Friday night.
Favorite: Xavier by 5.5
Prediction: Florida State 81-80
At San Diego
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Marshall
8:40 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The schools are separated by 157 miles of hilly West Virginia highway and they used to play every year in Charleston. That ended after their 2015 meeting, when Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said he was no longer interested in the matchup. As for this feud, styles contrast. The Mountaineers apply pressure and the Thundering Herd presents a free-wheeling attack. Also, Marshall coach Mike Dan D’Antoni sports nice T-shirts under his jacket.
Favorite:West Virginia by 12.5
Prediction:West Virginia 77-71
