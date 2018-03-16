On to NCAA second round as KU, Duke, Kentucky and The Nun return to stage

NCAA Tournament previews, predictions, betting odds and TV information (all times Central) for Saturday's second-round games:
EAST
At Pittsburgh
No.1 Villanova vs. No. 9 Alabama
11:10 a.m., CBS
What to watch: The Crimson Tide downed Virginia Tech in one of the more entertaining first-round games. Alabama shot 60 percent and freshman guard Collin Sexton scored 22 of his 25 in the second half. Villanova also shot lights-out (59.6 percent) in routing opening-round winner Radford. So the better defense will prevail in this one.
Favorite: Villanova by 11
Prediction: Villanova 77-71
MIDWEST
At Pittsburgh
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Rhode Island
1:40 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Duke's freshmen showed no Tournament jitters in knocking off Iowa. Marvin Bagley finished with 22 points and Trevon Duval 19. Rhode Island gutted out an overtime victory over Oklahoma and Trae Young. This is a veteran Rams team, and the Atlantic-10 regular-season champion is capable of pushing the Blue Devils.
Favorite: Duke by 9.5
Prediction: Duke 72-65
SOUTH
At Boise, Idaho
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Buffalo
4:15 p.m., CBS
What to watch: For the first time since 1988, Kentucky didn’t make a three-pointer in a game, ending the longest active streak at 1,047 games. No matter, as the Wildcats held off Davidson. Buffalo pulled off the stunner of the first round, not just beating fourth-seeded Arizona but running away from the Wildcats and shooting 50 percent on threes.
Favorite: Kentucky by 6
Prediction: Kentucky 80-70
At Dallas
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Loyola, Ill.
5:10 p.m., TNT
What to watch: Donte Ingram delivered the shot of the Tournament’s first day, a three-pointer with .3 seconds remaining to give the Ramblers a victory over Miami, Fla. Also in the spotlight: the team’s 98-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt — the game is now known as The Shot and The Prayer. Defense is what Tennessee does best and the Vols held Wright State to 47 points.
Favorite: Tennessee by 6
Prediction: Loyola 55-51
MIDWEST
At Wichita, Kan.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Seton Hall
6:10 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Jayhawks shook off an early-game malaise and raced past Penn behind Devonte Graham’s 29 points. Seton Hall broke a two-year losing streak of losing in the first round by beating North Carolina State. This game will match bigs: Ukoka Azubuike of the Jayhawks, coming off a knee injury, and the Pirates' Angel Delgato.
Favorite: Kansas by 4.5
Prediction: Kansas 74-65
WEST
At Boise, Idaho
No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ohio State
6:45 p.m., CBS
What to watch: The Zags withstood a furious comeback attempt by UNC Greensboro to avoid a first-round upset. It wasn’t easy for Ohio State either, holding off South Dakota State. Bulldogs-Buckeyes is a rematch. Gonzaga handed Ohio State its most lopsided loss of the season, by 27 points in Portland, Ore.
Favorite: Gonzaga by 3.5
Prediction: Gonzaga 72-70
EAST
At Dallas
No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 6 Florida
7:40 p.m., TNT
What to watch: Keenan Evans scored 19 of his 23 in the second half to hold off pesky Stephen F. Austin for the Red Raiders' first NCAA victory since 2005. The Gators were impressive in clamping down St. Bonaventure behind 20 points from Egor Koulechov.
Favorite: Texas Tech by 1.5
Prediction: Florida 68-62
WEST
At Wichita
No 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Houston
8:40 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Wolverines spotted Montana 10 points before battling back for the victory, no doubt the result of not playing for nearly two weeks. Houston’s Rob Gray, sporting the man-bun, had the top game of the first day with 39 points, including the game-winning layup with less than two seconds remaining to beat San Diego State.
Favorite: Michigan by 3
Prediction: Michigan 70-61
