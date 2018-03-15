Oklahoma's Trae Young surpasses Michael Beasley's Big 12 scoring record

One of the most productive seasons by an player in Big 12 history ended with Oklahoma’s 83-78 overtime loss to Rhode Island in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
The year — and perhaps college career — is over for freshman guard Trae Young. His 28 points and seven assists Thursday complete his season totals at 876 points and 279 helpers.
That averages out to 27.4 points per game and surpasses the Big 12 record of 26.2 set by Kansas State freshman Michael Beasley in 2008. Young also averaged 8.7 assists.
The Big 12 doesn’t keep an assist average record, only totals. Young’s 279 are third-best in league history, with former Oklahoma State guard and current hoops analyst Doug Gottlieb holding the top two spots. Gottlieb averaged 8.8 assists in 1999.
Despite his eye-popping averages, Young couldn’t keep Oklahoma from floundering down the stretch. After reaching as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, the Sooners finished the season 4-11 and their at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament was questionable.
Young is projected as a lottery pick, so his college career probably is over. If so, it ends sadly. He was college basketball’s best player in the first half of the season but couldn’t hang on to become Big 12 player of the year in the end.
