Sizing up Friday's NCAA Tournament games with college hoops guru Blair Kerkhoff

SOUTH REGION
At Charlotte, N.C.
No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State
5:50 p.m., TNT
What to watch: The Bluejays have a dynamic backcourt in Marcus Foster, who started his career at Kansas State, and Khryi Thomas, who combined to average 36 points. All-Big 12 forward Dean Wade is expected back for the Wildcats after missing the conference tournament with a foot injury.
Favorite: Creighton by 1
Prediction: Kansas State 78-75
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC
8:20 p.m., TNT
What to watch: The Cavaliers lead the nation in scoring defense at 53.3 points and this is a better offensive team than in recent years — even without De'Andre Hunter, a late scratch for the Tournament with a broken wrist.. The Retrievers won the America East Tournament dramatically on Vermont’s floor and get 20.2 points from guard Jarius Lyles.
Favorite: Virginia by 21
Prediction: Virginia 75-50
At Dallas
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Georgia State
1 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Bearcats’ physical, defensive brand carried them to the America Athletic Conference title. They’re led by forward Gary Clark (12.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg). Georgia State had a shining moment a couple of years ago in upsetting Baylor. Guard D’Marcus Simonds (20.9 ppg) will have to come up big if the Panthers are to pull off another stunner.
Favorite: Cincinnati by 14
Prediction: Cincinnati 72-60
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas
3:30 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Wolf Pack had enough left after point guard Lindsey Drew went down with a torn Achilles last month. Can Nevada deal with the Longhorns’ size? The 6-11 Mohammad Bamba (12.9 ppg, 10.4 rpg) returned for the Big 12 semifinals from an injured toe and looked solid.
Favorite: Nevada by 1
Prediction: Texas 67-64
WEST REGION
At Charlotte, N.C.
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence
11:15 a.m., CBS
What to watch: The Aggies get it done with rebounding and blocked shots and have a solid big man in Robert Williams (10.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg), but A&M is not a great perimeter shooting team. The guard-dominated Friars went into overtime three times in the Big East Tournament. They look to out-scrap their opponents.
Favorite: Providence by 3.5
Prediction: Providence 65-60
No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb
1:45 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Florida was the last program to repeat as national champion, in 2007. The Tar Heels begin their attempt against Lipscomb, making its first NCAA appearance. The Bisons nearly coughed up a 32-point lead in the Atlantic Sun final at Florida Gulf Coast but hung on. Lipscomb averages 82.6 points and this should be a track meet game.
Favorite: North Carolina by 19.5
Prediction: North Carolina 111-85
At Nashville, Tenn.
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 NC Central/Tex So
6:20 p.m., TBS
What to watch: The Musketeers reached the regional final as a No. 11 seed last year. This season they’re the region favored based on seed and led by senior guard Trevon Bluiett (19.5 ppg). Opening round games are usually close, but Texas Southern dominated North Carolina A&T 64-46 on Wednesday behind guard Demontrae Jefferson’s 25 points.
Favorite: Xavier by 19.5
Prediction: Xavier 80-63
No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State
8:50 p.m., TBS
What to watch: All eyes are on Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., the heralded freshman who played his second game this season in the SEC Tournament loss Georgia. But the Tigers will be without second-leading scorer Jordan Barnett because of a team suspension. The Seminoles’ 10-player rotation includes 7-4 Christ Koumadje.
Favorite: Florida State by 1.5
Prediction: Missouri 70-69
EAST REGION
At San Diego
No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall
12:30 p.m., TNT
What to watch: The Thundering Herd, in the Tournament for the first time since 1987, score in bunches and average 85 points per game. Guards Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks combine to average 41 points. The Shockers stepped up in conference class and held their own behind guard Landry Shamet (15.0) from Park Hill High.
Favorite: Wichita State by 11.5
Prediction: Wichita State 80-70
No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State
3 p.m., TNT
What to watch: The Mountaineers must keep tabs on Murray State guard Jonathan Stark (21.8 ppg), who has helped the Racers have win 13 straight. West Virginia powered to the Big 12 Tournament final with a rugged defense led by guard Jevon Carter on the perimeter and forward Sagaba Konate inside.
Favorite: West Virginia by 10.5
Prediction: West Virginia 67-59
At Detroit
No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton
11:40 a.m., truTV
What to watch: The Boilers were rolling along, riding a 19-game winning streak before hitting a late three-game skid. Guard Carsen Edwards (18.5 ppg) played like an All-America most of the season. The Titans make their first NCAA appearance in a decade and get 19.2 points from Kyle Allman.
Favorite: Purdue by 20.5.
Prediction: Purdue 91-68
No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler
2:10 p.m., truTV
What to watch: The big three of guards Jaylen Barford (18.2 ppg), Daryl Macon (16.8) and freshman big man Daniel Gafford (12.8) have the Razorbacks back in the tournament. Forward Kelan Martin (20.8 ppg) helped Butler return to the Tournament under first-year coach LaVall Jordan.
Favorite: Butler by 1.5
Prediction: Arkansas 74-71
MIDWEST REGION
At Detroit
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell
6:10 p.m., CBS
What to watch: Tom Izzo compared Bucknell to the Middle Tennessee State team that upset the Spartans two years ago “except they’re bigger and can shoot.” But Michigan State is one of the nation’s most talented teams and won’t take the Patriot League champs, led by forward Zach Thomas (20.3) lightly.
Favorite: Michigan State by 14.5
Prediction: Michigan State 81-67
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Syracuse
8:40 p.m., CBS
What to watch: With the Horned Frogs in the field for the first time since 1994, Rutgers now has the longest NCAA Tournament drought among power programs (1991). TCU Coach Jamie Dixon knows Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim well. They coached against each other for Dixon’s 13 seasons at Pitt. The Orange advanced with a 60-56 victory over Arizona State in the opening-round game.
Favorite: TCU by 4
Prediction: Syracuse 70-65
At San Diego
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston
6:27 p.m., truTV
What to watch: Charleston leads with a big three of guards Joe Chealey, Grant Riller and forward Jarrell Brantley, who combine to average 54 points per game. Auburn got off to a great start but has been dealing with injuries over the second half of the season. This is the Tigers’ first NCAA appearance in 15 years.
Favorite: Auburn by 9
Prediction: Auburn 70-64
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
8:57 p.m., truTV
What to watch: New Mexico State beat Miami, Fla., in December and won’t be intimidated playing an ACC opponent. Aggies forward Jemerrio Jones ranked second nationally in rebounds at 13.2. Clemson is on upset alert. The Tigers lost five of their last eight but pushed Virginia in the ACC Tournament.
Favorite: Clemson by 5
Prediction: New Mexico State 64-60
