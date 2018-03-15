Seton Hall's Rodriguez talks about being a KU fan after victory over N.C. State

Seton Hall’s No. 8-seeded basketball team quickly shifted focus to its second NCAA Tournament challenge after Thursday’s 94-83 first-round victory over No. 9 seed North Carolina State at Intrust Bank Arena.
“It’s funny because I watch them. I'm a fan of Kansas. But now I'm not no more, just for this game,” Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez said after scoring 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting against the Wolfpack.
“But I watch their games a lot. Their games come on TV a lot. Just going through a variety of games, that's the best game on TV. They always give you a good game. Other than the other scouting report my coach is going to give me, I got a great scouting report myself,” Rodriguez added, drawing laughter in the interview room after Thursday's victory.
“That's a tough team. Yeah I've been doing scouting on Kansas. I can tell you a little bit about it. Great team, great coach. We're just going with a focused mind-set to try to get a win. It's always good to watch good teams. Good teams play, you can learn. And I've been watching them, and hopefully we can get a win.”
Seton Hall (22-11), which defeated Texas Tech, 89-79, in November in New York, went 0-2 in the NCAAs the last two postseasons, losing to Gonzaga in 2016 and Arkansas in 2017.
“I watch Kansas a lot, too. I watched them a few times this year. They’ve got great guards. They got great bigs. So I'm sure coach (Kevin Willard) is going to have a great game plan,” senior guard Khadeen Carrington said after scoring 26 points against N.C. State on 6-of-14 shooting. Hewas 3 of 5 from three and 11 of 13 from the line. “I’m not bringing up a scouting quote like Des. I'm just listening to the coaches.”
Willard is now ready to pour over film on KU. Their second-round game will tip off at 6:10 p.m. Saturday and air on TBS.
“I have not watched Kansas one bit. It's just not what I do. I just don't think I'm smart enough to watch more than one team at a time, to be perfectly honest with you,” Willard said. “I know Bill (Self, KU coach), and I have unbelievable respect for his program and have watched them play. So I know how they play. But this time of year you kind of get in a bunker and you hold down. And we'll watch a lot of film with the team tonight and put our game plan together.
“But you know you're going to play the 1 seed, and you know it's going to be a challenge because the 1 seed is the 1 seed for a reason, and Kansas is Kansas because they're a phenomenal program with great players.”
Willard noted that when he does watch KU on TV, “I have unbelievable respect for the way they play offensively. They're unselfish. The ball pops. I respect Bill because he doesn't play the same way every year. He went small this year, because they space it out, and now all of a sudden there are a lot more pick-and-rolls.
“Years when he's had big guys, he's gone to a high-low offense where it's really hard to guard because they go high-low and they have big guys. I think the biggest thing with Bill is he's adapted to his personnel, and he's done it really well. Because obviously I think he's won, I don't know how many Big 12 championships, 14 (in a row).
“But I think that's the most thing I respect when I watch his teams, the offensive pace that they play at, but it's not the same play every single time. He really adapts to his personnel, and he gets the most out of his personnel.”
Seton Hall sophomore guard Myles Powell scored 19 points on 4-of-12 shooting (10 of 12 from the line) versus North Carolina State, while senior center Angel Delgado, who stands 6-10, had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Pirates were able to win on a night former Baylor guard Allerik Freeman exploded for 36 points for the Wolfpack. Seton Hall hit 48.3 percent of its shots, including 7 of 21 threes and 31 of 39 free throws. N.C. State hit 45.9 percent of its shots, including 11 of 30 threes and 16 of 27 free throws.
“I mean, it feels great. I'm overwhelmed right now. Just so happy about getting this win,” Rodriguez said. “But our next focus is Kansas. This was a tough, hard-nosed team that we just played, N.C. State.
“Coach said if we get past the first round, anything else can happen. So that's our mind-set going into the next game. We gotta focus, watch film on a great Kansas team and hope to keep winning games, just keep knocking down teams. And that's our focus.”
